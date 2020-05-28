India News | Odisha Count of COVID-19 Cases Stands at 1660

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): Odisha has a total of 1660 COVID-19 cases, state Health Department said on Thursday.

It said that 887 patients have recovered from the disease while there are 766 active cases. Seven people have died due to the disease.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)