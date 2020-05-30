India News | Odisha Cyber Policing Rickety, Officers Need to Upgrade Skills: HC

Cuttack, May 30 (PTI) Expressing concern over traditional approaches of the state's investigative machinery in dealing with cyber crimes, the Orissa High Court has emphasized the need to upgrade the skills of the officers, who are handling such techno-legal cases.

The high court also stressed on improving cyber intelligence, cyber forensics and cyber prosecution training.

While granting bail to a woman arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband, Justice S K Panigrahi in his order on Friday noted the "grim scenario" of cyber policing in the state.

A Sambalpur resident allegedly committed suicide last year apparently after watching an intimate video of his wife with another man shot prior to their marriage. The video was posted through an app on social media.

"Most of our investigating officers are neither well trained nor do they understand the nuances of cyber crime," Justice Panigrahi said in his 11-page order.

It is imperative that the personnel engaged in investigation need to be imparted periodical trainings, which are long overdue to boost hitherto "rickety" cyber policing, the judhe emphasised.

Justice Panigrahi also expressed concern over the increasing trend of cyber bullying activities and said present laws in the country are grossly insufficient to regulate companies that make such apps.

"Of late, cyber bullying activity like the instant case has reared its ugly head and swept away so many innocent lives through many of its ugly manifestations.

"The Information Technology Act, 2000 does impose an obligation upon such companies to take down content and exercise due diligence before uploading any content, but India lacks a specialized law to address the crimes like cyber bullying, the judge observed.

