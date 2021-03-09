Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 9 (ANI): Odisha Government on Tuesday deployed Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams in Simlipal Forest Reserve, along with 100 additional fire squads and 700 fire blowers to check the ongoing forest fires.

Informing about the steps taken by the state government to check the forest fires, Head of Special Task Force on Fire Management Sandeep Tripathi, said, "The state government has initiated a lot of measures to contain the ongoing forest fires in the state. As per the order of the Chief Minister to engage ODRAF team to render assistance to abate the forest fires across the state, ODRAF teams have already reached Similipal Tiger Reserve."

"The Chief Secretary of Odisha on Tuesday reviewed the forest fire situation with all the District Collectors, Superintendent of Police and Divisional Forest Officers and directed all the district level functionaries concerned to take all-out effort for the abatement of the fires," Tripathi added.

"Also, he instructed to intensify night patrolling, attend fire alerts received in quickest possible time, be more attentive to attend forest fire noticed in hilly terrains, to prevent the further proliferation of fires," he added.

In order to tackle the situation in more effective way, the state government has decided to engage more manpower and equipment. The government to put an additional 100 squads besides 600 existing squads. Each squad comprises of 10 persons and a vehicle. Besides, additional 700 blowers are also being procured to put to work.

"Due to continuous and quick action of the Field Staff, the numbers of fire points have shown considerable decrease as fire alerts on March 8 was 3258 from 6258 on March 7," Tripathi added.

As per Tripathi, More than 95 per cent of fire points located have been abated or attended during the last 24 hours of reporting. No damage to wildlife or human has been reported by the Field Staff. (ANI)

