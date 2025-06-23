India News | Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Manohar Lal's Intervention for Timely Release of 15th Finance Commission Grants to ULBs

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met Housing and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek his intervention on the timely release of 15th Finance Commission grants to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Sambalpur and Deogarh for the year 2024-25.

According to an official release from Dharmendra Pradhan's office, "Union Education Minister and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar to seek his intervention towards ensuring timely release of 15th Finance Commission grants to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Sambalpur and Deogarh for the Financial Year 2024-25."

"These funds are critical for carrying out essential developmental initiatives and completing a wide range of civic and infrastructure works, including improvement of roads, sanitation, urban beautification, health and wellness, among others in the region," it said.

It added that Pradhan also sought his cooperation for affordable housing projects, PM-SVANidhi, e-bus services and effective regional waste management mechanisms.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 72nd death anniversary, remembering him as a visionary whose principles continue to shape the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the country.

Highlighting Dr Mukherjee's role in advocating for a unified India, Pradhan reflected on his 1953 protest against dual systems in the country, which led to Mukherjee's brave entry into Jammu and Kashmir.

"For the BJP and the Jan Sangh, Syama Prasad Mukherjee was a visionary whose thoughts still guide the Bharatiya Janata Party and the country. Seventy-two years ago, in 1953, he raised an important issue while protesting that there cannot be two systems within one country. He believed that if India had two separate laws or systems, it could not truly be called united or independent. To prove his point, he risked his life and entered Jammu and Kashmir. That moment became a part of history," Pradhan said.

He further emphasised that it took 72 years to fulfil his sacrifice, with the historic abrogation of Article 370 by the government in 2019, a tribute to Mukherjee's enduring legacy.

"If we compare both dates, it took almost 72 years to fulfil Syama Prasad Mukherjee's sacrifice. It was the privilege of the Prime Minister to make his dream come true. On August 5th, 2019, the government made a historic decision to abrogate Article 370, honouring Dr Mukherjee's vision," Pradhan said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MPs from Delhi, Delhi assembly speaker Vijendra Gupta and other senior members of the Bhartiya Janata Party accompanied him.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)