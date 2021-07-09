Bhubaneswar, Jul 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, appointing PS Meena as the superintendent of police in Maoist-hit Malkangiri district, an official notification issued by the home department said.

Meena, a 2017-batch IPS officer, will replace KR Dnyandeo, who has been shifted to Mayurbhanj district as the new police superintendent, the notification said.

Akhileshvar Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer who served as the commandant of Special Operation Group (SOG), has been made the SP of Jagatsinghpur district.

Singh will succeed Prakash R, a 2008-batch officer, who has been transferred to the vigilance department, the notification stated.

S Dev Dutta Singh of 1998 batch has been posted as Inspector General of Police, (headquarters), following his return from central deputation.

Rahul Jain, who belonged to the 2015 batch of IPS officers, has been made the SP of Bargarh district.

He will be replaced as Nuapada SP by Pratuysh Diwaker, also of the same batch.

PS Parshottamdas, a 2013-batch IPS officer, has been posted as the SP of Nabarangpur, the home department notification added.

