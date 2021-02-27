Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in Mayurbhanj for possessing elephant tusks, according to the police official on Friday.

"We have recovered 8 pieces of elephant tusk weighing 44.9 kgs from the possession of two persons. We have seized their bike," said Santosh Joshi, District Forest Officer.

"Further investigations are underway," he said. (ANI)

