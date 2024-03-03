Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali joined the BJP in the presence of Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and BJP state president Manmohan Samal at the BJP headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday after resigning from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Arabinda Dhali said, "I gave my resignation yesterday from the primary membership of BJD. I was in the BJP earlier. I am seeing that PM Narendra Modi is doing so much work, and he is going to become the Vishwa Guru. All the world leaders respect him. The country is secured under him. A lot of development work is taking place under him. I am joining the BJP as I am more comfortable working there. "

He further said that PM Modi is set to become the prime minister for the third time with more than 400 MPs. "The development that happened in the last 8 years did not happen in the 70 years before him. The country is secured under him," he said.

Along with Arabinda Dhali, former Malkangiri MLA Mukunda Sodi, and thousands of their supporters, they joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP State President Manmohan Samal today.

MLA Arabinda Dhali, who represents the Bhubaneswar Jayadev assembly constituency, sent his resignation letter to party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

Odisha co-incharge, BJP Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and several senior party leaders attended the joining function in Bhubaneswar.(ANI)

