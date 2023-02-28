Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Odisha on Monday received the 'Best State for Promotion of Sports' award at the Sportstar Aces 2023, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the award from The Hindu editor Suresh Nambath and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar at a function in Mumbai, it said.

The state won the award for the fourth time.

The recognition comes as a result of Odisha's unique sports model, which is built around the pillars of partnership for sporting excellence, competition, coaching, infrastructure and welfare schemes for meritorious athletes, the statement said.

Dedicating the award to the people of the state, Patnaik lauded the hard work and commitment of the athletes.

"Athletes are the true ambassadors of our country, and it is our duty to support and encourage them in every way possible," he said.

"We have increased our budget for sports by more than 10 times in the last five years. In the coming year, our sports budget is more than Rs 1,200 crore," he added.

In 2022, Odisha hosted international competitions such as Odisha Open, SAAF U20 Championship, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, FIBA 2022 (SABA Qualifiers) and FIH Hockey Pro League. It also hosted the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in January this year.

