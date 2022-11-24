Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister, Pradip Amat on Thursday laid the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2022-23 in Odisha Legislative Assembly, The proposal for the supplementary provision of Rs 16,800 crore has been placed.

As per the press statement from the government, the budgetary allocation includes Administrative Expenditure of Rs 4,934 crore, Programme Expenditure of Rs 9,200 crore, Disaster Response Funds Rs 2,610.46 crore and Transfers from the State of Rs 55.54 crore. Placing the Supplementary Budget, Amat informs The House that due to additional requirements of funds for the completion of the important ongoing projects under the state sector, Post Budget announcements like drought relief packages to farmers for crop loss during the Kharif season, Additional requirements for ongoing Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes and new CSS launched by Government of India, Recoupment of advance taken from Odisha Contingency Fund, Accounting adjustment under different Demands, necessitated the Supplementary provision."

As per the press statement under Disaster Risk Mitigation, an additional provision of Rs 2,610 crore is proposed in the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure, 2022-23, Rs.200 crore has been provided for assistance to the farmers affected by crop loss during the Kharif season in 2021.

'For Farmers' welfare and food security, a Total of Rs 306.65 crore has been allocated for irrigation facility, farmers' welfare and food security, Rs 91crore has been provisioned for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) Rs 50 crore is provisioned for National Mission on Agriculture Extension and Technology (PMKUSUM).

An amount of Rs 164 crore is provided towards Supply of rice at Rs.1/-per Kg (Procurement Operation Support Scheme)"

"A total sum of Rs 867 crore is allocated for public health care, For Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Rs 638 crore has been allocated and Rs 68 crore is provided towards Infrastructure Development of Health Institutions, viz. Primary Health Centres, District Headquarter Hospitals and Medical Colleges," read an official press statement.

Rs 51 crore is provided towards Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission and Rs 33 crore is provided towards Tertiary Health Care-Super Speciality Services, Rs 10 crore is provided towards state share National Health Mission.

A total sum of Rs 172 crore is allocated for the empowerment of women and child development, Rs 33 crore is provided under Mission Shakti Sambala Programme, Rs 27 crore is provided under Sakhsam Aganwadi & POSHAN 2.0

"60 crores is provided under the scheme State Support to ICDS towards honorarium and allowances to Anganwadi Workers / Helpers and provision for new Gas connection in AWCs. 28 crore is provided for Conditional Cash Transfer for pregnant Women- MAMATA Scheme," as per an official statement.

Rs 10 crore is provided towards Biju Sishu Surakshya Yojana 'ASHIRBAD' for the care and protection of specially-cared children whose parents have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Total Rs 438 crore allocated for ST & SC Development and Minority & Backward Class Welfare initiatives, Rs 166 crore is provided under the Umbrella Scheme for Education of ST Students. 25 crore is provided under Scheme for Development of Other Backward Classes and denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic Tribes, Rs 87 crore is provided for Pre-matric Scholarship-SC & ST Students and Rs 30 crore is provided for Odisha PVTGs Empowerment & Livelihood Improvement Programme(OPELIP)," read an official press statement.

A total of Rs 2,084 crore is allocated for the education, sports and skill development sector.

The total allocation of Rs 552 crore for rural housing, wage employment, provision of drinking water and rural infrastructure. Rs 550 crore is provided for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Rs 782 crore for Urban Development.

A total allocation of Rs 388 crore for Energy, IT, Commerce, Transport and R&D sectors have been taken together and Rs 128 crore for the promotion of Culture and Tourism. (ANI)

