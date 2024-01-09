Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): In a significant step towards ensuring animal healthcare and boosting self-sufficiency in livestock vaccines, the Odisha government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for establishing a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility at the Odisha Biological Products Institute (OBPI) in Berhampur.

Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, who was present at the occasion, emphasised the positive impact of this initiative. He stated that the new facility will enable Odisha to not only meet its own demand for Anthrax and Enterotoxaemia Vaccines but also supply these essential vaccines to other states.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration: 108-Feet Long Incense Stick En Route to Ayodhya from Gujarat for Ram Mandir Inauguration.

The MoU was signed by Ramashis Hazra, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) from Odisha, and Sunil Sinha, Senior General Manager from NDDB. This project, aligned with the state's 5-T Charter for transformative healthcare and disease management in livestock and poultry, aligns with the state's commitment to improving animal health.

Currently, the OBPI's satellite unit in Berhampur produces 22 lakh doses of Anthrax Spore Vaccine (ASV) and 14 lakh doses of Enterotoxaemia Vaccine (ENTV) annually using conventional methods. The new GMP facility, adhering to WHO and Indian regulatory standards, will significantly increase production and ensure world-class quality vaccines.

Also Read | Washington: Vehicle Crashes Into US White House Exterior Gate (Watch Video).

With the GMP facility operational, annual production is expected to reach 2 crore doses of ASV and 50 lakh doses of ENTV. This ambitious project involves an investment of Rs. 52 crore, with NDDB providing crucial consultancy and support throughout the setup process.

The construction of the GMP laboratory is estimated to be completed within 36 months, marking a significant milestone in Odisha's animal healthcare infrastructure. Once operational, this state-of-the-art facility will be one of its kind in the country, showcasing Odisha's dedication to animal health and self-sufficiency.

Sudhansu Mohan Mishra, Secretary, Fisheries and ARD Department, NABARD Senior General Manager Sunil Sinha, Development Commissioner Any Garg, and Suresh Kumar Yashisth, CGM, ARD, were also present during the MoU signing ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)