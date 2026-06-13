India News | Odisha Government Simplifies Apartment Registration for Pre-RERA Projects

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a significant relief to homebuyers, landowners, and promoters across Odisha, the State Government has issued a Special Order to facilitate the registration of apartment units in projects completed prior to the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) on October 5, 2016.

Announcing the decision, Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the measure aims to address long-pending registration issues faced by buyers and stakeholders in older apartment projects.

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According to a press release, "The Special Order, published in the Extraordinary Issue of the Odisha Gazette, provides a clear legal framework to overcome historical documentation and compliance bottlenecks that have prevented the registration of many apartment units."

The Minister stated that while the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023 (OAOM Act) was enacted to bring greater transparency and efficiency in apartment ownership and management, a large number of apartment purchasers in pre-RERA projects continued to face difficulties in registering deeds of transfer. Although a Special Order issued on December 3, 2025, provided relief to individual allottees, apartments retained by promoters and landowners remained outside its ambit.

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To address this issue, the Government has exercised its powers under Section 35 of the OAOM Act, 2023 and introduced a special exemption mechanism for eligible projects, thereby enabling the registration of such apartments and clearing long-standing legacy cases.

Under the Special Order, the relaxation will apply only to apartments in projects completed before October 5, 2016. The benefit shall be available only where at least 50 per cent of the apartment units in the project have already been transferred through registered sale deeds on or before the RERA cut-off date.

In addition, the apartment proposed for registration must form part of the building plan duly approved by the Competent Authority under the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982 or the Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust Act, 1956.

To ensure transparency and safeguard the interests of buyers, promoters, or landowners will be required to prominently display the approved building plan within the project premises.

Prior to the registration of the first sale deed of any remaining unsold apartment, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) must be obtained from the Association of Allottees certifying the correctness of apartment numbering as reflected in the approved plan.

An undertaking confirming compliance with all eligibility conditions must also be furnished before the Registering Authority.

The Order further provides that any apartment association or society constituted under previous laws before the commencement of the OAOM Act, 2023, shall be recognised only after adopting bye-laws in accordance with Section 15 of the Act.

Mahapatra emphasised that the exemption is intended solely to facilitate the registration of genuine apartments and should not be construed as a regularisation of unauthorised constructions. Any violation of building regulations will continue to attract action under the applicable laws.

To protect the rights of apartment owners and preserve community ownership of shared assets, every sale deed executed under this Special Order must expressly provide for the transfer of the allottee's proportionate undivided interest in the common areas and facilities.

The title over such common areas and facilities shall vest in the Association of Allottees in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023.

The Special Order, issued by order of the Governor and notified by Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, marks another important step towards resolving long-pending property registration issues and strengthening urban housing governance in Odisha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)