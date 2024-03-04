Deogarh (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): On his visit to Deogarh district, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das gave financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to a tribal orphan girl studying in Class 9 to help her continue her education.

"In a poignant act of compassion during his visit to Deogarh district on Monday, Governor Raghubar Das stepped forward to support a determined class IX tribal orphan girl by providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, illuminating the path of her education," as per a press release from Odisha's Governor office.

The 14-year-old girl, enrolled at Nuagaon Abasika Vidyalaya, has bravely weathered the loss of both parents - her father in 2011 and her mother in 2023. Despite facing unimaginable adversity, she remained steadfast in her commitment to education, refusing to succumb to despair.

"During a meeting with farmers in Ballam village, a kind-hearted woman from Nuagaon shared the girl's hardships with Governor Das. Touched deeply, the governor gave the girl Rs 1 lakh to help her with her studies right away. The governor also urged the district administration to extend help to the girl," the release stated.

Prior to engaging with farmers in Ballam, Governor Das visited the Anganwadi center at Ghudurkhaman, discussing the implementation of the Poshan scheme with workers and parents. He also toured the Community Health Center at Barkote and discussed with doctors besides patients.

"Continuing his efforts to empower communities, Governor Das interacted with members of WSHGs at Barkote, enlightening them about various government schemes aimed at enhancing their income. He also visited beneficiaries of the PMAY at Ballam," the release stated.

Governor Das also toured the Eklavya Model Residential School at Kalamati village, engaging with both students and teachers.

During the visit to the district, Governor Das also visited the Maa Pradhan Pateswari temple at Pradhanpat and offered prayers. (ANI)

