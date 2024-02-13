Sundargarh (Odisha) [India], February 12 (ANI): During an unexpected detour from his official itinerary, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Monday paid a surprise visit to Gargadbahal village in Sundargarh district to meet with ASHA worker Matilda Kullu, who was featured in the Forbes India's prestigious W-Power 2021 list.

Welcomed warmly by the local community, Governor Das engaged in a spirited conversation with Matilda, urging her to spearhead efforts towards achieving universal literacy within the village.

Prior to his impromptu visit to Gargadbahal, Governor Das embarked on a comprehensive tour of the region, engaging with various stakeholders. He interacted with Anganwadi workers and guardians at the Bhojpur Anganwadi center. Additionally, he visited the Bhojpur primary school, encouraging teachers to prioritize both academics and sports for the holistic development of students.

At Panchmahala, the Governor engaged with farmers and villagers, advocating for the adoption of organic farming practices. He also visited the houses of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Kainsara. Moreover, he attended an interaction programme with the members of WSHGs at Kainsara, where he stressed the importance of effective packaging and marketing strategies to boost income levels.

The Governor's itinerary also included visits to 'Maa Gruha' at Babudihi and the Community Health Center (CHC) in Subdega.

Furthermore, Governor Das graced the annual day celebrations at Sundargarh Government College and Dalmia College in Rajgangpur during the visit. (ANI)

