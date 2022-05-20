Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a development plan of Rs 70 crore for the transformation of ancient Cuttack Chandi Temple.

The shrine will be developed through integrated development of heritage, monuments, and tourist destination schemes under the 5T initiative of the state government, the work will be completed in a year.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Doubles Private Ward Charges; Abolishes Investigation, Laboratary Charges.

Stating that the development of the Shrine will play a significant role in the overall development of Cuttack city, Patnaik sought the cooperation of the people of the city for the implementation of the revamp project.

As per the state government, the objective of the projects is to create a beautiful spiritual atmosphere for the devotees as well as tourists along with all necessary amenities for a convenient and hassle-free darshan.

Also Read | Pune: Five Women Drown in Bhatghar Dam in Bhor District, 4 Bodies Recovered.

Under the project, the development work will be carried out to make the temple complex more attractive along with the accommodation for devotees and tourists, restrooms, Office building parking, open spaces, police control room, cloakroom, prasad sevan system, safe drinking water, interpretation center, etc.

Under the initiative, 18 shop owners, who will be displaced due to the development work, will be provided shops by the state government.

The Cuttack Chandi Temple is one of the oldest Temples in Odisha, dedicated to Goddess "Chandi" the presiding deity of Cuttack and it attracts more than 25 lakh devotees a year.

It is also famous for the annual Durga Puja which takes place for 16 days and Kali Puja Festival,Recently, on the instructions of Patnaik, Secretary (5T), V.K. Pandian went to the Temple to discuss the development work with the local public and Servitors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)