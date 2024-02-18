Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to increase the monthly salary of lady matrons working in the girls' hostels run by the ST, SC development, minorities and backward classes welfare department by Rs 5,000.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has enhanced the lady matrons' salary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Besides, if any working lady matron dies due to some incident, her legal heir will get ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

Also Read | BYJU’S Rights Issue Gets USD 300 Million Commitment.

It was also announced that the matrons will get Rs one lakh during retirement at the age of 60 years. The state government will spend more than Rs 15 crore annually for this purpose, it said.

The decision was taken ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Also Read | Manipur Cop Suspension Row: Tribal Body Asks Government Employees Not To Attend Office; Home Department Warns of Action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)