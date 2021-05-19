Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 19 (ANI):The Odisha Government on Tuesday constituted a Task Force for the management and provisioning medical oxygen in all the healthcare facilities in the State.

"The nine member Task Force headed by Principal Advisor to Chief Minister is authorised to take up short, medium and long steps regarding the management of medical Oxygen in State", informed an official release by the state government.

"The prevailing pandemic has brought to the fore the critical requirement of adequate production and stocking of medical oxygen at State Health Facilities for treatment of patients", Health and Family Welfare Department notification said.

"The State Government according, highest priority on efficient management of oxygen resources in all its facets. The supply-chain logistics of Liquid oxygen and in-situ production Of LMO in decentralized locations pose complex issues of coordination with multiple stakeholders, assessment and adoption of technological alternatives, investment and implementation with tight timelines", read the release.

Task force to take up initiatives for increasing production and provisioning medical oxygen in the State and to engage with various stakeholders to improve the availability of cylinders and tankers for storage of medical oxygen and to enhance the oxygen refilling capacity in the State.

Also, the Task force will ensure smooth logistics arrangements for the transport of medical oxygen.

The task force will also plan and implement in-situ production and distribution at Medical Oxygen in health facilities through piping systems and will ensure long term medical oxygen security in the State.

Meanwhile, to tackle the second wave of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced to extend the lockdown in the state for two more weeks.

The government said in a directive, there shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19 till 5 am of June 1. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays.

The two-week lockdown enforced in Odisha on May 5 was set to end on May 19 but after holding discussions with health experts, the government has decided to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. (ANI)

