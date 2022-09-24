Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 24 (ANI): In view of the increasing untoward situations in the premises of health institutions like violence, harassment and physical assault on doctors and health officials, the Odisha Government on Friday issued guidelines to prevent law and order situation in health institutions.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Department of Health, Shalini Pandit has written a letter to all District Collectors; Superintendents of Police; Director of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar; Director of RGH, Rourkela and all CDM and PHOs to take the steps to prevent law and order situation in the health institutions of the state.

In a letter to authorities, Health Secretary stated, "It is noticed that violence, harassment and even physical assault to doctors and health officials on duty are being reported from different parts of the State. The government has "zero tolerance" towards violence against Doctors. Hence, it is required to take exemplary action against the miscreants."

In view of the increasing untoward situations in the premises of health institutions like manhandling of doctors and staff of the institutions, Health Secretary directed to install the CCTV cameras at vital locations of the hospitals for monitoring of the activities in the hospital.

"Visitors pass is to be introduced for the indoor patients. Two entry passes are to be issued per patient for attending the patient during the official visiting hour and the attendants entering the ward should be frisked out by the internal security guards," the guidelines read.

It further said that all the regular and contractual employees of the Hospital should be provided with an ID card. Internal security should patrol in the campus and take steps for the removal of unauthorized vehicles and vendors.

"Signage highlighting The Odisha Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act, 2008 should be placed in front of the health institutions," it said.

Two security hubs may be deployed to the crowded Departments of the DHH and the telephone number of the two hubs may be made available through the display of signage."

Health Secretary also asked to develop a public redressal system in which the aggrieved attendants may approach the Superintendent/ Head of Office of Health Institutions at the time of need rather than taking the law into their hands. The same along with the phone number may be displayed in conspicuous places of the campus of the Health Institutions.

The Superintendents of Police of concerned Districts shall take immediate strict and appropriate action as per Law against the miscreants in order to discourage people from such activities. (ANI)

