Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) Odisha's Housing and Urban Development department on Wednesday issued two notifications to conduct urban local body (ULB) elections.

With this notification, the dates for the election of mayors and corporators for three Municipal Corporations, including chairpersons and councillors for 107 Municipalities and notified area councils (NACs), are likely to be announced soon. The department issued the notifications following the recommendations of the State Election Commission (SEC). The last ULB polls were held in the state in 2013-14.

“The state government do hereby call upon all wards in the city of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, and Berhampur Municipal Corporation to elect mayors and corporators in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Rules and orders made thereunder,” a notification said.

The term of five years from the date of appointment of elected representatives to various posts in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has been completed. So, it is necessary to hold elections to reconstitute the Municipal Corporations, the notification said.

The delimitation of wards and reservation of seats and offices of mayors of the said Municipal Corporations have been completed, it said.

Women mayors will head the BMC and BeMC, while the post of mayor in Cuttack has been kept unreserved, it said.

In another notification issued for elections to Municipalities and NACs, the department said, “the state government call upon all the wards in the said Municipal areas except ward No. 4 of Bhadrak Municipality to elect the chairpersons and councillors in accordance with the provisions of the said Act and Rules and orders made thereunder.”

The term of five years from the date of appointment has ended in respect of 103 Municipalities and NACs.

Four more NACs such as Chandabali, Dhamnagar, Bijepur, and Remuna are newly constituted. So, elections will be held for 107 Municipalities and NACs in the coastal state.

Delimitation of wards and reservation of seats except ward No. 4 of Bhadrak Municipality and reservation of the offices of the Chairpersons of the 107 Municipalities/ NACs have been completed, said the notification.

