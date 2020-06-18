India News | Odisha Govt Reports 4,512 COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday has confirmed 4,512 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of these, 1,451 cases are active and 3,047 patients have recovered in the state.

