India News | Odisha Govt Reports 4,512 COVID-19 Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 11:29 AM IST
Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday has confirmed 4,512 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of these, 1,451 cases are active and 3,047 patients have recovered in the state.

"The total number of cases in the state stands at 4,512, of which 3,047 have recovered and 1,451 cases are active," Odisha Government said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

