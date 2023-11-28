Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): To promote qualitative higher education and research, Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust (SVKM) and the Government of Odisha have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 300 crore for establishment of NMIMS University in Bhubaneswar.

This MoU has been signed today in the presence of Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister of Higher Education and other dignitaries in a programme held at Lok Seva Bhawan.

"Government of Odisha has allocated 40 acres of land on lease in Goudakashipur, Jatni, Bhubaneswar for the establishment of this University free of cost and free registration for an initial period of 30 years, extendable for another 30 years and free from annual maintenance charges of IDCO," a release said.

Minister of Higher Education said that signing of MoU with SVKM is a significant milestone for the State, especially for the Higher Education Department. This partnership embodies our dedication to elevating education, fostering growth, and nurturing a brighter future for all.

"This collaboration between the Government of Odisha and SVKM represents a transformative initiative in expanding educational horizons within the State by establishing a world-class educational campus near the temple city of Odisha catering to diverse academic needs, aligning with Odisha's commitment to elevating the quality of higher education," the Minister said.

"This collaboration isn't just about infrastructure; it's about nurturing a culture of learning and innovation. The responsibility shared in bearing expenses underscores our joint commitment to fostering an environment conducive to growth and knowledge dissemination," he added.

Among others, Vice Chairperson, OSHEC Ashoka Kumar Das, Arup Pattnaik, Jagadish B. Parikh, Joint Secretary, SVKM Trust were present on the occasion. (ANI)

