Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 31 (ANI): In a step towards universal quality healthcare, the Odisha Government on Thursday announced that it will provide free Molecular tests for cancer treatment.

"The Molecular tests in cancer will soon start in Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute for Cancer (AHPGIC), SCB Medical College and other tertiary care centres on PPP mode in partnership with Bhubaneswar based In DNA Laboratory and the entire cost will be borne by the State Government through ongoing Nidan Scheme of State Government," the Odisha Government said in a statement.

"The samples will be collected from selected state-run hospitals, tested in the InDNA laboratory at Bhubaneswar, and reports would be submitted back to the Institutions," the statement read.

"It may be pertinent here to mention that molecular tests of tumours are advanced versions of tests that can help to understand the tumour biology and plan the treatment more precisely for targeted therapies. They are expensive and require specialized laboratories and expertise. This facility will be of immense help for the quick treatment of cancer patients in the state," it added.

Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) has signed an agreement with InDNA for SCB, MKCG, VIMSAR, PRMMCH, FMMCH, BBMCH, SLNMCH, Capital Hospital and RGH Rourkela also. The facility will commence in these institutions shortly. (ANI)

