Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed COVID-19 situation and it's Management in the State by announcing the inclusion of COVID Management in "Mo Sarkar" program to make it more accountable and transparent.

During the review, Chief Minister stated: "The State government has developed decentralized COVID management strategy document based on the suggestions received from Collectors SPs and others during the last meeting, different departments, district administrators and senior officers of Government have been entrusted with the specific responsibilities for management of COVID-19." Suggesting the steps for the better COVID-19 management in an accountable manner, Patnaik said: "We will start Mo Sarkar and collect random feedback from patients admitted in COVID Care centres and Hospitals, It will help to improve the system, along with the system of online entry for occupancy in COVID Care homes to improve monitoring."

Chief Minister also suggested to take feedback from frontline COVID workers to improve the facilities and provide a safe environment to them during the treatment for COVID patients and proper training should be given to them to protect themselves from novel coronavirus since they are always at risk in their line of duty

"It's important to keep the family members informed about the change in the health of the COVID patients, We should also have the Facility to connect the COVID patients with their Families through phone or video call," said Patnaik.

The Chief Minister has directed to conduct rapid antigen testing in all health care institutions and hotspot districts in the state.

Patnaik has asked the government officials to reduce the number of flights and trains service from and to state, especially from hotspot cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. (ANI)

