Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Thursday transferred Rs 693.94 crore to the bank accounts of 34 lakh farmers under its flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, said the Chief Minister's office.

Chief Minister Patnaik said, "The KALIA Yojana is one of our most important farmer welfare programmes. On Thursday about Rs 700 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of around 36 lakh farmers under the Kalia scheme."

"It's heartening that this scheme is having an impact on the lives and livelihood of more than 36 lakh farmers in the state as well as more than 17 lakh landless poor. KALIA is the only scheme in the country which also helps landless poor along with the small and marginalised farmers," he said.

Chief Minister also stated that Odisha will continue its demand for the implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee recommendation for the benefits of the farmers, along with the one and half times MSP. (ANI)

