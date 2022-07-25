Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday decided to wave Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) over Rs 61 lakh payment for hiring the Odisha Bhawan Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NMMC had hired the Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai for lodging of doctors and medical staff engaged in COVID-19 duty.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Grand Festivities To Be Organized on Occasion of 'Hareli', CM Bhupesh Baghel To Interact With Farmers.

This fee has been waived on the orders of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official at the CMO said, adding that the doctors were using eight rooms on the fourth floor and dormitory from April 12, 2021 to November 27, 2021 in Odisha Bhawan.

The Odisha government had earlier also waived NMMC's Rs 2 crore dues during the first wave of the pandemic, the official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Telangana: Health Authorities Planning Door-to-Door Campaign To Administer Booster Dose in State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)