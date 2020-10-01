Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha issued guidelines for reopening of Zoo and Deer parks in the state.

Before the reopening, the department has instructed the concerned authorities to take measures to ensure the safety of visitors, employees, and animals, according to the memo issued on September 30.

All those deployed by agencies/contractors/feed suppliers in the zoos should follow COVID guidelines and should be screened at the entry gate.

The zoo authorities will also take disinfection measures and for additional cleaning of all facilities, apart from providing hand sanitizers or hand wash at multiple places.

The number of people who are allowed to visit the zoo in a day has also been limited to 1500 visitors for large, 750 for small, and 300 visitors per day for mini zoo, and deer park.

Wearing masks has been made compulsory for visitors, also they should not have a cough, cold, or fever, and their body temperature will be mandatorily scanned at the entry gates.

The precautions also advise senior citizens, or parents with infants, to not visit the zoo.

The PCCF, Wildlife, and CWLW have also asked for minimum interaction to take place between visitors and zoo staff, apart from other precautions to be followed in areas like canteens in the premises. (ANI)

