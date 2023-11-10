Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 10 (ANI): Odisha Governor Raghubar Das paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the chief minister's residence in Bhubaneswar on November 9.

The two leaders discussed about the development of Odisha and extended warm Deepawali wishes to each other. Governor Das also wished the Chief Minister good health and active life in service of the state.

"A formal meeting was held today with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Chief Minister's residence. Wishing him a happy Diwali and wishing him a healthy and long life. During this time a detailed and positive discussion was held with him on various development issues of Odisha," Das posted on X.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to the social media app X and posted, "Glad to meet Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das. Discussed on various topics concerning Odisha and looking forward to working with him for the welfare of the state and its people."

Earlier last month, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and National President J P Nadda, who gave me the chance to play a constitutional role... Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is continuously working for the welfare of the people. While performing the role of governor, I will work together with the state government to help Odisha reach new heights of development," Das said.

Raghubar Das has been appointed as the 26th governor of Odisha. Das is a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He has also served as the President of the Jharkhand BJP twice.

Earlier this week, with an aim to give a major boost to the development of sports and fitness in the city, particularly table tennis, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Odisha Table Tennis Academy in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

