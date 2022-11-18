Rourkela (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): A high-level delegation of the Odisha government headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with Secretary, Sports and Youth Services R Veenel Krishna and MD IDCO Bhupendra Singh Poonia visited Rourkela and reviewed the construction of Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.

The officials have also reviewed the ground-level development at Rourkela Airport and other ongoing infra-development and city beautification projects.

Informing about the preparations, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said: "The construction work of the stadium is in the last phase and will be completed by the end of November, the work of the accommodation facility having 225 rooms for the players and team staff has also been completed."

On the expansion of Rourkela Airport, Chief Secretary said, "All groundwork will be completed by November 30, the charter flights will be operated directly from Bhubaneswar for the convenience of the players."

Chief Secretary also stated that some matches would be played after the completion of work between India and other countries to test the pitch before the World Cup.

After the spectacular success of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018, Odisha is now gearing up to host the second consecutive Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13-29 next year.

Besides upgrading the existing Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which has 15,000-seating capacity, the Odisha government has also built a new hockey stadium, the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium"in Rourkela with 20,000-seating capacity making it India's largest hockey stadium. It is named after freedom fighter Birsa Munda. (ANI)

