Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Odisha on Sunday recorded 11,177 new COVID-19 cases, 321 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,33,912, a health department bulletin said.

The daily infections crossed the 11,000-mark for the first time since May 26 last year as 11,623 cases were registered on that day.

The death toll mounted to 8,481 as three more persons from Sundargarh, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

At least 1,016 children were among the newly infected patients.

The daily positivity ratio stood at 14.5 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 77,120 sample tests, the health department said.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, registered nearly one-third of the new cases with 3,424 infections, followed by 2,136 in Sundargarh, 829 in Cuttack and 379 in Sambalpur, it said.

The state had on Saturday logged 10,856 fresh cases and it shot up by more than two-fold from 4,714 a week ago.

Odisha now has 69,763 active cases, including 22,835 in Khurda, which is in the red zone with Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Cuttack.

A district that has over 2,500 coronavirus-positive cases is included in the red zone.

Koraput, Puri, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are among the seven districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients each.

At least 3,220 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,55,615, it added.

