Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) Odisha on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 12,390 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 5,88,687, while a record number of 22 fatalities raised the toll to 2,273, a senior health department official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,04,016, the official said.

Of the 12,390 new cases, 6,938 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, he stated.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for 2,201 new cases, followed by Sundergarh at 882, Cuttack at 719, Sambalpur at 677 and Angul at 532.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of twenty two Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Four deaths were recorded in Khurda, three in Angul and two each in Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundergarh. One each succumbed to the infection in Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

This apart, 53 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

As many as 4,82,345 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease so far.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.47 per cent.

The coastal state has conducted 56,214 sample tests on Thursday, the maximum so far in a single day, which took the number of such examinations to 1,07,69,312.

Meanwhile, the state steering committee in Odisha has approved the inclusion of several categories of employees -- ranging from forest officials, government veterinary doctors, livestock inspectors, to ATM maintenance personnel and banking staff -- in the list of frontline workers.

PK Mohapatra, the additional chief secretary of the health department, said these frontline workers would get the vaccine on a priority basis once adequate number of vials is available.

