Kendrapara (Odisha), Mar 12 (PTI) A man, who was on the run for nearly four decades after allegedly committing dacoity, has been finally arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the 56-year-old man from his residence in Palasudha village in Patkura police station area on Thursday night. He had recently returned home, an officer said.

The accused had allegedly committed dacoity in Jajpur Road area in 1984, when he was a teenager, and fled to evade arrest, he said.

The court had declared him an absconder in connection with the dacoity case registered with the Jajpur Road police station.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain where he was all these years, the officer added.

