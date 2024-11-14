Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Thursday announced that the 2024 matriculation (Class-10) examination for regular and ex-regular students will commence on February 21 and end on March 6, 2025.

According to a notification by the BSE, the exams for both categories will be held in one sitting, with a unified question paper.

The exam will start at 9 am and conclude at 11:30 am, except for mathematics exam, which will end at 11:45 am.

First language subjects, including Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be held on February 21. Second language subjects such as English, Hindi and Environment and Population Education (for hearing-impaired candidates) will be held on February 24.

On February 25, 2025, third language vocational practical exam will take place from 9 am to 11am, and the mathematics exam will be held on February 27. Science exam is scheduled for March 1 and the Social Science exam will be held on March 3.

The exams for third language subjects will take place on March 6. Additionally, the theory exams for hearing-impaired candidates and vocational trade theory will also be conducted on March 6, BSE said.

