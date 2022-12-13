Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 13 (ANI): As the mercury levels recorded a drop in Bhubaneswar, a thick layer of fog engulfed the city on Tuesday.

The fog resulted in reduced visibility in the region and the vehicles were seen with headlights on even during the day.

Also Read | Parliament Attack Anniversary: President Droupadi Murmu Says ‘Nation Remains Grateful to Bravehearts for Their Supreme Sacrifice’.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department on Monday forecasted a temperature drop in the region.

"There is no possibility of significant change in the night temperature till next while it is likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees in many parts of the state during the next 4 days," tweeted IMD.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Man Records Porn Video of Wife After Quarrel Over Dowry, Uploads It on Internet and WhatsApp Status; Arrested.

Meanwhile, Delhi's overall Air quality Index was registered at 152 today.

Earlier on December 12, The air quality in the national capital here remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI recorded at 301 on Monday.

The areas near Delhi university saw an AQI of 314. As the mercury dropped in the national capital the smog levels increased. In the NCR region, the air quality peaked in Noida with an AQI of 351.

The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 156.

On December 7, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to revoke Stage III of the GRAP in the entire NCR immediately after the overall air quality in Delhi improved.

The CAQM, a Union government panel that recommends steps to control air pollution in the national capital, chaired a meeting to review the air quality in Delhi-NCR on December 7. It put out a release saying, "As the AQI in Delhi has slipped into the 'severe' category, the sub-committee had decided that all actions, as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP, be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR, in addition to all action under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP

On December 4, the CAQM announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)