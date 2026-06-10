India News | Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan Welcomes Bengal Govt's Decision to Drop

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Wednesday expressed relief and welcomed the West Bengal government's decision to drop the term 'Dham' from the name of the state-funded Lord Jagannath Temple in Digha, inaugurated by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in April last year.

The development follows a formal communication from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who had raised the issue a couple of days ago to address the deep sentiments of Lord Jagannath's devotees.

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Speaking to ANI, Harichandan said, "Acknowledging the deep sentiments of the devotees of Lord Jagannath, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, wrote a letter regarding this matter a couple of days ago."

He emphasised that the term 'Jagannath Dham' is singularly tied to the identity of the sacred abode in Puri, which is recognised globally, and therefore, it is inappropriate to apply the sacred title to other shrines by imitation.

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"This sentiment is shared by all of us; when we speak of 'Jagannath Dham,' we refer specifically to the sacred abode of Puri--Shri Kshetra Dham. It is an identity recognised across the globe. Therefore, it is truly inappropriate to name any other shrine or temple of Lord Jagannath as a 'Dham' by imitating that sacred title--a point we had been raising for some time," Harichandan added.

The Minister noted that the Odisha administration had been raising these concerns for some time and expressed gratitude for the prompt response from West Bengal's new leadership.

"We are delighted that the concerned leadership in West Bengal promptly initiated a process to resolve the issue. The West Bengal government has announced that while the cultural significance associated with Lord Jagannath will be preserved there, the specific term 'Dham' will not be used in the name; this assurance brings relief and happiness to us all," he further expressed.

His remarks come after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday assured that the word 'Dham' will be removed from the Jagannath Temple in Digha, bringing an end to the controversy surrounding its naming.

The assurance came after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote to the West Bengal government objecting to the use of the term 'Dham,' a letter which was handed over to Adhikari by Puri MP Sambit Patra.

The Rs 250 crore Jagannath Temple in Digha, built over 20 acres, was inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee on April 30, 2025. The temple, inspired by the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, houses the same deities.

The Digha temple quickly became the centre of controversy multiple times, as BJP and BJD leaders, along with spiritual gurus, objected to the naming of the Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham,' arguing that the term is traditionally reserved for the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)