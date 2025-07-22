Jajpur (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by three, including her two hockey coaches, in Odisha's Jajpur district, said an official.

According to the FIR, on July 3rd at 7:00 PM, Coach Sarthak contacted the complainant, asking her to meet for training, citing a vacancy. She informed Coaches Sidharth Rout and Sandip Swain, who advised her to go. However, due to being late, she didn't accompany them. Later, when she was heading home, Sarthak, Sandip, and Sagar allegedly restrained her, forcibly took her to Jyoti Lodge on a motorcycle, and physically assaulted her against her will. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to her family.

The police imposed sections 70(2), 351(2), 74(3)(5), and 6 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The officials further informed that the survivor was a hockey trainee for past two years.

An official further informed that, "A 15-year-old minor Hockey trainee girl from a minor community was gang raped by her coaches and associates in a lodge in Jajpur. After lodging an FIR by the victim, the Jajpur police arrested two accused coaches, and one of them ran away. The police imposed Sections 70(2), 351(2), 74 (3)(5), and 6 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanghita. The victim girl had been taking training for the last two years."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the President of the Congress party's student wing in Odisha has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old girl student at a college in Bhubaneswar.

The accused, identified as Udit Pradhan, has been arrested by the Odisha police, according to information provided by the Odisha Police Commissionerate. Pradhan is the President of the Odisha National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

As per the police, the incident happened on Friday night when the girl was allegedly given an intoxicating substance in a drink by the accused before he allegedly committed the offence. The incident reportedly took place in a hotel in Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar.

Police said, "There has been an allegation by a girl student about giving an intoxicated substance in a drink and then of rape in a hotel against one Udit Pradhan".

"On the basis of the report submitted by the victim, FIR has been registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused Udit Pradhan has been arrested, Police said.

The investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited. (ANI)

