Bhubaneswar, Jul 27 (PTI) Members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly led by Speaker BK Arukha on Wednesday visited the Kalinga Sports Complex here and took stock of the infrastructure and high-performance centres within the stadium.

The facility is being developed to enhance the sports ecosystem of Odisha, a minister said.

Also Read | Galle Weather and Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave On Day 5 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2022.

The legislators, during their visit, also enjoyed the football match between India and Bangladesh for the SAFF-U20 Championship.

It is an international football tournament for men organised by South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). India hosts the tournament that started on July 25 and will continue till August 3 at Kalinga Stadium here. Sports and Youth Services Minister TK Behera and his department's officials welcomed the Speaker and MLAs.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Multiple Times in Nagpur, Nine Held.

"It gives us immense pleasure to have the Speaker and MLAs amongst us here at the Kalinga Stadium. The sports infrastructure has undergone a sea change in Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," Behera said.

The department has been investing in upgrading and developing sports infrastructure, training and coaching and creating opportunities for children and youths from the block-to-state level.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra emphasised on the importance of providing adequate training, coaching, requisite infrastructure, sports science and nutrition to athletes so that they can perform well on the national and international platforms.

Within a short span, athletes from Odisha have been making their mark in swimming, athletics and hockey, and in the coming years, Odisha will produce many players, the chief secretary said.

The delegation was apprised of the major upcoming projects, including the indoor athletics stadium, aquatic centre, badminton and hockey high-performance centres, tennis court, and staff accommodation which are part of the Kalinga expansion and the facilities have been taken up under the "5T initiative" of the state government.

They also visited the existing hockey stadium, Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre, and high-performance units for swimming and weightlifting.

The delegation of MLAs was impressed with the infrastructure and facilities within the Kalinga Sports Complex and expressed their delight, an official claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)