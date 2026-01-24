Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): Nayagarh district police have registered two separate cases of sexual assault involving minor girls in the Ranpur and Sarankul police jurisdictions.

Authorities have apprehended one adult and two minors, referred to as Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), in connection with the incidents.

The first case was reported in Nayagarh district, where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted. According to the police complaint, the accused, identified as Prashant Nayak and a minor accomplice, took the girl to an isolated location to commit the crime.

Police have arrested the accused. A scientific team was dispatched to the site to assist in the forensic investigation.

The second incident occurred in the Sarankul area of the district involving an 8-year-old victim. In this case, a minor boy was taken into custody for the alleged assault.

Sarankul SDPO Dipti Kanta Parida confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation into the case is underway.

"On 22nd January, a rape case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS... The victim is a minor girl who has been raped by one accused and another CCL (Child in Conflict with Law), both of whom have been apprehended," said SDPO Parida.

"All the procedures of investigation are underway, and they will be produced before the court today."

Regarding the second case, the SDPO stated, "Another rape case has been registered where a minor girl has been raped by another CCL, and he has also been taken in custody. All procedures are being followed, and the accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in due time."

The adult accused is expected to be produced in court, while the two minors will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Investigations into both matters are underway. (ANI)

