Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (PTI) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Odisha government on Wednesday appointed Arabinda Kumar Padhee as the new principal secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department, as per a notification.

Padhee, a 1996 batch IAS officer, was given the responsibility of the agriculture department on his return from central deputation amid the decline in paddy cultivation in the state by 20 per cent due to scanty rains.

Padhee will also have the additional charge of principal secretary of the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.

Bishnupada Sethi, a 1995 batch officer, has been appointed the new principal secretary of the Higher Education Department. He will also have the additional charge of principal secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department.

Sanjay Kumar Singh was appointed the principal secretary of the Rural Development Department. He will remain in additional charge as the principal secretary of Information and Public Relation Department, the vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority and the MD of Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd.

On return from central deputation, Aswathy S was appointed the commissioner-cum-secretary in the School and Mass Education Department.

