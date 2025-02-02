Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 2 (ANI): Odisha Police have apprehended eight individuals of an inter-state gang involved in a high-profile robbery at a distillation centre in Kalahandi district's Dharamgarh Police Station area on the night of January 30 and 31.

Director General of Police Yogesh Khurania confirmed that the accused, with their faces covered by masks, executed the heist, stealing a staggering Rs 3.51 crore.

Speaking about the investigation, DGP Khurania said, "On the intervening night of 30-31 January, a robbery was committed in a distillation centre of Kalahandi district by eight accused persons with their faces covered with masks. Cash was seized during the search of the adjoining jungle area. In less than 24 hours, all eight of the accused, who are from the Ranchi district of Jharkhand, were apprehended. The entire stolen money worth Rs 3.51 crore was seized. One illegal firearm and some ammunition were also seized."

Khurania further revealed that the accused were professional criminals, each with a history of criminal cases. "All of the accused are professional criminals with several cases against them. It appears that some of them have spent some time in jail as well," he said.

The successful operation involved coordination between 11 district police teams from Jharkhand and Odisha, who worked tirelessly to track down and arrest the suspects. The stolen cash, along with the firearms, has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover more details.

Earlier, unidentified miscreants had looted cash from a local countrymade liquor unit at Dharmagarh area on January 30 night. In the dead of night, approximately eight dacoits, armed with deadly weapons entered the premises and committed the crime after threatening the staff with firearms and weapons. (ANI)

