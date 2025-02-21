Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], February 21 (ANI): Odisha Police have seized 10,852 kilograms of marijuana and arrested one peddler in Kandhamal district, officials said on Friday.

According to a police statement, the seizure took place during a raid across five police station areas in the district. The recovered quantities include: 6,520 kg seized from the forest near Darugonda Ghati under Gochhapada police station, 1,520 kg from Majipada forest of Kasinpadar gram panchayat under Firingia police station, 2052 kg from Sudruju gram panchayat Minyakti forest under Phulbani Sadar police station, 650 kg from Jakripada forest under Baliguda police station, and 110 kg from Sunapanga village under Tikabali police station.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police BC Harish told ANI, "This is the highest seizure in a single day, and we are committed to wiping out the illegal trade as directed by DGP YB Khurania by March 31."

He added that investigations are ongoing, and raids are being conducted to arrest other accused involved in the smuggling.

The State Police Headquarters also issued detailed information on the operation, and the DGP expressed appreciation for the police teams' collective efforts.

This is the first time that marijuana peddlers have used the dense forest areas of Kandhamal district to hide large quantities of the drug in covered pits before transporting it to various parts of the country, said officials. (ANI)

