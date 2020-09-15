Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Monday asked all the private hospitals with bed strength of 30 or more to reserve 50 per cent of the beds and 80 per cent of intensive care units (ICUs) for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

State Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an official notification in this regard.

As per the notification "All the private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above located in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation limit will mandatorily designate minimum 50 per cent of their general beds and 80 per cent of ICUs for treatment of COVID-19 patients."

Private hospitals in these cities are also given an option to convert the entire hospital into COVID hospital.

The notification also stated that the hospital will charge the patient at a cost fixed and communicated by the government. (ANI)

