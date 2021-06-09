Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) Odisha on Wednesday postponed the opening of the price bid of e-global tender for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by two more weeks till June 23, official sources said.

The decision came two days after the Centre announced that it will supply all vaccines required by states.

"The Centre is likely to start supply of vaccines to states from June 21," a senior official said.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited which floated the global tender and received two bids was scheduled to open the price bid on Wednesday. However, it is now rescheduled to June 23, a notification issued by the OSMCL said.

Sources said the decision came following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Monday that the central government will supply vaccines to states.

"The state will take a call looking at the supply position of vaccines from the Centre for all age groups which it has announced,"the official said.

Earlier, the state government had floated a global tender to procure 3.8 crore COVID-19 vaccines for inoculating the people in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years after the Centre allowed the state to look after this particular age group of beneficiaries.

