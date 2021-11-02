Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 2 (ANI): The GST collection of Odisha continues to grow with a collection of Rs 3593.34 crore during October 2021 as against Rs 2428.27 crore collected during October' 2020 registering a growth of 49 per cent.

As per a statement issued by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Government of Odisha, "The growth rate achieved by Odisha is also the highest amongst major states for the second consecutive month."

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The collection of Rs 3,593 crore during October' 21 is also the third-highest ever gross collection of GST by the state since the launching of GST. The progressive GST collection till October'21 is Rs 23897.20 crore against Rs 14,701.25 crore till October '20 with a growth of 62.55 per cent. The corresponding collection till October '19 was Rs 17,019.92 crore.

The collection of OGST during the month of October '21 is Rs 1053.48 crore against a collection of Rs 660.09 crore during October'20 recording a robust growth of 59.60 per cent. The collection of Rs 1,053 crore during October'21 is also the 3rd highest ever gross collection of OGST by the state.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The progressive collection of OGST up to October'21 is Rs 6819.91 crore against a collection of Rs 4,331.54 crore up to October'20 recording a progressive growth of 57.45 per cent. The corresponding figure till October '19 was Rs 4960.22 crore.

There is also a collection of Rs 907.29 crore in CGST, Rs 1005.50 crore in IGST & 627.07 crore in Cess during October '21 recording a growth of 70.31 per cent, 37.43 per cent & 24.47 per cent over October '20 respectively.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol & Liquor) is Rs 728.32 crore during October'21 as against Rs 696.43 crore during October'20 with a growth rate of 4.58 per cent.

Out of the above, collection from Petroleum Products is Rs 566.61 crore during October '21 as against Rs 515.96 crore during October'20 with a growth rate of 9.82 per cent.

This growth during October '21 is as a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore as well as follow up action of non-filer assessment and return scrutiny in case of wrong return filers. All Circles have been instructed to ensure at least 90% return filing within the due date. In the current FY, 27752 nos. of notices have been issued to non-filers while 6359 nos. of assessment initiated for non-filing of returns, read the statement.

An increase in the collection is also due to better tax compliance by the manufacturing as well as mining sector and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny. The total e-waybill generated during October '21 was 15.15 lakh against 13.28 lakh during October'20 witnessing a growth of 14.08 per cent.

CT & GST Organization has been focusing on increasing the tax base of GST with regular surveys and registration. 26192 numbers of new registrants have been brought under the GST during the current FY.

This survey is being further enhanced in the shape of a special drive for "survey and registration" of all potential GST & Profession Tax (PT) Payers to be conducted by State Tax Officials throughout the State from November 1st to December 31st. All GST Taxpayers irrespective of their jurisdiction are advised to enroll themselves under PT Act and pay tax accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)