Bhubaneswar (Odish) [India], March 4 (ANI): The director of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Manorma Mohanty, said on Monday that Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, indicating a temperature rise above normal levels.

Officials have predicted that dry weather conditions will prevail in the state over the next seven days, with no likelihood of rainfall activity. Even as temperatures soared, Puri witnessed an unusual layer of fog on Monday morning

Speaking to ANI, Mohanty said, "In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature recorded in Odisha is 38.2°C...as of now, the maximum temperature is above normal. That is 2-3°C above normal...forecast for the next 7 days, most likely dry weather to prevail in Odisha, and there is no chance of rainfall activity."

Meanwhile, the Odisha government will celebrate the Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 instead of observing the same on March 5, the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, according to an official statement.

The state BJP government on Monday said it will observe March 5 as the former CM's birth anniversary and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day,' as has been celebrated for decades. Further, no Government holiday on March 5, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Though March 5 has been celebrated as 'Panchayati Raj Divas' in Odisha every year, this time, the day will be observed on April 24, in alignment with the national observance, it said.

"Odisha Govt will no more observe Panchayati Raj Divas on 5th March, Which Is Biju Babu's Birthday. Instead, Panchayati Raj Divas will be observed on April 24. The new date was approved by the CM today. March 5 is the birth anniversary of Odisha's legendary leader, Biju Patnaik. The state BJP government has decided to celebrate March 5 as the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day'. Besides that, the Odisha government has also canceled the holiday on that day," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement today.(ANI)

