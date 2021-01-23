Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the state has registered 55 per cent increase in exports in the current fiscal so far, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and global headwinds.

"I congratulate the exporting community of the state for this remarkable feat and hope this upward trend will continue in the coming years," Patnaik said while inaugurating the State Export Award Ceremony-2021 through video conferencing.

Odisha is striving hard to create a conducive atmosphere to promote export through greater ease-of-doing business and implementation of the '5T' (teamwork, technology, transparency, and timely completion of work leading to transformation) mechanism, he said.

The chief minister also said Odisha is among the top five states in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2020 released by the Niti Aayog.

He said district-level export promotion committees have been constituted to facilitate export of local products.

"Time is not far off when departmental stores in Europe and America will be studded with products made by our Women Self Help Groups from Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri," Patnaik said.

