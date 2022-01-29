Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (PTI) Odisha reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, the highest in nearly five months, while single-day infections dipped to 4,842, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 8,575 and the coronavirus tally rose to 12,41,068, it said.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, registered 1,253 new infections and three fatalities.

Odisha had logged 5,057 fresh cases and 10 deaths on Friday.

The coastal state now has 58,533 active cases, and 11,73,907 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,511 since Friday, the bulletin said.

It tested 63,871 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 7.58 per cent.

