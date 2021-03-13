Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,38,056 on Friday as 64 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,918, a health department official said.

In view of the surge of positive cases in some states, Odisha government has decided to extend the last date for COVID testing from March 31 to April 30, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare P K Mohapatra.

Odisha has so far tested over 85.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 21,907 on Thursday, the official said.

The state during the day registered recovery of 91 patients taking the number of total cured persons to 3,35,408, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.

The states case fatality ratio now stands at 0.56 per cent, while its positivity rate is 3.94, the health department said.

Thirtyseven new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 27 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

The Odisha government has assigned six senior doctors including a special secretary the responsibility to supervise COVID-19 testing in 30 districts of the state, Mohapatra said.

Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 10, followed by Mayurbhanj (eight) and Cuttack (seven), the official said.

"Regret to inform the demise of 72-year-old female COVID positive patient of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma," the Health Department tweeted.

The fresh fatality has taken Khurda district's coronavirus death toll to 339, which is the highest in the state. Ganjam has reported 248, Sundergarh 173, Cuttack 142 and Puri 118 corona deaths, the official said.

A total 53 coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state now has 586 active cases, which is 0.17 per cent of the caseload, he said

Asked to name the states considered as high risk ones for Odisha, Mohapatra said Maharashtra has already been put in the restricted state category, besides Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. We will take the opinion of the directors of Regional Medical Research Center and Institute of Life Sciences and decide to put some other states under this category."

Train passengers from these states getting off in Odisha will be tested at the railway station itself, he said.

Official sources said 3,00,589 elderly persons aged 60 years and above have been inoculated so far. About 84 per cent healthcare workers and 98 per cent frontline workers in the state have already taken the second dose of vaccine for COVID-19.

