Bhubaneswar, Apr 13 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,53,086 on Tuesday as 1,784 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,930, a health official said.

As many as 1,035 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 749 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Chhattisgarh-bordering Nuapada district reported the highest number of new cases at 303, followed by Sundergarh (241) and Khurda (201), the official said.

Bhadrak and Bolangir districts reported one fresh fatality each.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date, he said.

Odisha now has 10,503 active cases, while 3,40,600 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has thus far tested over 94.28 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 28,013 on Monday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)