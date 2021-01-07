Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): Odisha reported 230 COVID-19 cases, 230 discharges and one death on Thursday.

The State Health Department said the total count of cases stands at 3,31,151 and includes 3,27,008 recovered cases.

Of 230 new recovered cases, the maximum recoveries were reported from Sundargarh (31) and Anugul (30).

The state had 2,202 active cases on Wednesday.

The department said a 70-year old male COVID-19 patient of Khordha district died on January 7. He was also suffering from a chronic liver disease with pulmonary hypertension and chronic kidney disease. (ANI)

