Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 6 (ANI): As many as 3,810 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,24,031, the health department informed on Sunday.

The total figure includes 93,774 people who have recovered and 29,658 active cases.So far the virus has claimed 546 lives.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past the 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

