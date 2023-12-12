India News | Odisha: Retired Executive Engineer, Spouse Convicted in Disproportionate Assets Case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Special Judge of Special Court, Bhubaneswar on Monday convicted R.W. Division's retired Executive Engineer in Umarkote of, Nabarangpur district and his spouse in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

According to Vigilance, Simadri Nayak, Ex-Executive Engineer (Retired), R.W. Division, and his wife Laxmi Nayak, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988/109 IPC for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.38,40,769 to their known sources of income.

Following this, they were both convicted by the special judge of the Special Court, Bhubaneswar.

The court sentenced Simadri Nayak to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e)of PC Act, 1988.

The court also sentenced Laxmi Nayak to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and a fine of Rs 2 lakh and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 109 IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Simadri Nayak, Ex-Executive Engineer (Retired) following his conviction. (ANI)

